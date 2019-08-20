Gelest Joins The Global Effort To Intensify Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance

MORRISVILLE, Pa. — Aug 20, 2019 — Gelest Inc., the manufacturer of BIOSAFE® Antimicrobials, announced today that it has joined The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Challenge launched by the U.S. Government and CDC in September 2018. The AMR Challenge is an effort to accelerate the fight against antimicrobial resistance through committed action across governments and industries.

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, parasites, and fungi develop resistance against previously effective antimicrobials. AMR poses an increasingly serious threat to global public health that requires immediate action from government organizations, private companies, and society at large. In 2016, it was estimated that more than 700,000 people die each year due to drug-resistant infections. Without further action, infections caused by antimicrobial resistant “superbugs” could kill an additional 10 million people each year worldwide by 2050, overtaking cancer as one of the leading global causes of death.

“We are excited about joining this global effort and are committed to accelerating application development of our leading BIOSAFE® antimicrobial technology, which is highly effective and safe to use with minimal potential risk of creating adaptative resistant microorganisms,” said Ken Gayer, Chief Executive Officer of Gelest.

BIOSAFE antimicrobials inhibit microorganism growth by physically puncturing the cell microbe membrane, killing the microbes on contact by electrocuting them. This mode of action has been reported to have significantly less tendency for microbes to develop resistance through adaption and mutation.

“We plan to launch a series of new products including antimicrobial laundry additives, surface cleaning wipes, wound care dressings, and more through partnership with private industries, governments, and non-governmental organizations worldwide,” said Gayer.

