FloorTek Seeks HR Departments For Future Connections

DALTON, GA — August 13, 2019 — Future Connections is an exciting opportunity for businesses in the floorcovering industry to position themselves as viable employers for the next generation of workers. As an aspirational new program at FloorTek, interested HR professionals are needed to sign up to be a part of the free event.

Future Connections benefits both employers and current prospective employees, as well as students looking for windows into their future careers by creating a unique space for interviewing as well as constructive criticism and career advancement. Several colleges have partnered with FloorTek to bring their students to the event, including Belhaven University, Chattanooga State Community College, Cleveland State Community College, Wright School of Business, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

New connections are always opportunities for growth, so start thinking about your future connections—send your HR professionals to FloorTek. Future Connections will take place on September 11 (day 2 of FloorTek) from 1-4 PM.

HR providers who wish to participate in Future Connections please contact AFA email manis@americanfloor.org

FloorTek Expo will be held September 10 – 12, 2019 at the Dalton Convention Center. Please see Floor-Tek.com.

Posted August 13, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance