Elevate Textiles Announces ZDHC Contributorship Across All Portfolio Brands

Charlotte, NC — August 7, 2019 — Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions, announced today its expanded participation in the ZDHC Roadmap to Zero Programme across its portfolio brands including American & Efird, Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components.

Focused on the elimination and substitution of hazardous chemicals, ZDHC and its contributors work to implement and support sustainable chemical management best practices across the textile, apparel and footwear industries.

“Elevate is excited to take this next step in affirming our commitment to sustainability by expanding our ZDHC participation across all the Elevate portfolio brands,” says Jimmy Summers, Vice President Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability for Elevate Textiles. “American & Efird joined in 2017 and has been an active contributor in driving industry best practices and responsible chemical management in manufacturing. This same commitment extends across Elevate’s other brands – Burlington, Cone Denim, Gütermann and Safety Components – as we continue to drive positive change towards more advanced sustainable chemistry.”

Elevate is pleased to provide extended leadership through its participation in the ZDHC Output Focus Area, with Elevate’s Jimmy Summers serving as a Co-Lead in this group. Through work and collaboration with other brands and government organizations, the ZDHC Wastewater Guidelines go beyond regulatory compliance to help ensure the discharge of treated wastewater does not negatively impact the environment and surrounding communities.

Posted August 7, 2019

Source: Elevate Textiles