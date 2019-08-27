Chinese Delegation In Milan: New Partnership With Datatex

MILAN — August 27, 2019 — On July 23rd, Datatex China partner Chemtax together with Yiwu city government delegation visited Datatex Milan office. The delegation is led by Chairman of Chemtax, consisted of city Economic and informative chef officer, Chairman of TrueLove Group, President of Bonus Group, and other related government officials.

The trip is to seek for industrial 4.0 solutions for Yiwu, China. Among many suppliers, the delegation decided to visit Datatex, for it’s 20+ years dedication to Textile ERP system, best practice on Scheduling and costing solutions.

Co-founder Maurizio, and Product manager Roberto from Datatex received the delegation and introduced the company’s recent implementation and developing activities. The delegation was very impressive to the achievement of what Datatex have been doing. Vertical integration and elimination of isolated data is the challenges faced by many companies, and Datatex knows exactly how to help their customer. Datatex was very welcomed to promote and invest in Yiwu, China. It is stated best customers always seek for best solutions, welcome to Yiwu to create double win. And Yiwu government will provide the best support.

Chairman of Truelove showed interests in Datatex solution. Local partner will follow up with the perspective. Hope in the near future, one more customer added to the reference list.

Posted August 27, 2019

Source: Datatex