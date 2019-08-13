2020 Beltwide Cotton Conferences Providing Insight On Latest Research, Innovative Technology

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — August 12, 2019 — The 2020 Beltwide Cotton Conferences (BWCC), set for January 8-10 at the JW Marriott in Austin, Texas, will update attendees on the latest research and technology.

The BWCC, coordinated by the National Cotton Council (NCC), annually brings together university and USDA researchers, extension personnel/agents, consultants, and industry sales/support personnel. The forum helps U.S. cotton industry members tailor new products and production/processing systems to their operations for maximum efficiency.

Beginning on September 17, attendees may register and secure housing at the BWCC’s website, www.cotton.org/beltwide/. That site, which includes a link to BWCC proceedings from 2005-2019, will be updated with the 2020 BWCC program and other information.

The 2020 BWCC will begin at noon on January 8 with the half-day Cotton Consultants Conference – open to all attendees. Among topics selected by the consultant community for consideration on the 2020 program are: an expert panel of entomologists to discuss timely topics ranging from Bt resistance to results of testing Bollgard 4. Among other key issues receiving a focus will be water restrictions, including the status of aquifers across the Cotton Belt; an update on precision agriculture technology; a discussion of EPA’s role in the plant protection chemicals’ review and registration processes; and a briefing on a multi-state potash study.

The 10 BWCC cotton technical conferences, which will provide updates on research and current/emerging technology, will meet concurrently beginning on the morning of January 9 and conclude by noon on January 10.

The Engineering-Systems Conference, for example, will feature presentations on sustainability and contamination prevention while the Economics Conference will cover such topics as crop insurance, disaster assistance and trade. The Ginning Conference will continue to provide a focus on efficient processing/maintaining quality fiber along with updates regarding ongoing ginning research, ginning efficiencies, new equipment, and lint contamination prevention/research.

Beginning on the afternoon of January 8, multiple committees of the National Cotton Ginners Association will hold meetings. A schedule of those meetings will be posted at www.cotton.org/ncga/index.cfm.

Among other topics to be covered in the technical sessions are results from breeding and variety trials, research looking at the relationship between plants and water; and cotton’s competitive advantage over synthetic fabrics.

Registration costs for the 2020 BWCC before December 16 are: $200 for NCC/Cotton Foundation members, university and USDA researchers, extension personnel, associations and consultants; $500 for non-U.S. research, extension, associations, and consultants; $400 for non-NCC/Foundation members; and $80 for students. On-site conference self-registration kiosks will be available 24 hours a day beginning on the evening of January 7. Beginning on the morning of January 8, NCC staff will be available for attendees needing assistance with registration and name badge printing.

Source: National Cotton Council (NCC)