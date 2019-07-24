Trivantage® Introduces Hydrofend™ Coated Fabric For Marine Applications

GLEN RAVEN, N.C. — July 24, 2019 — Hydrofend™, a solution-dyed polyester designed to balance high water resistance with breathability, is now available from Trivantage, a one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware, and accessories.

“Our goal was to create a fabric that lets little water in and water vapor out,” said Dan Fouratt, director of business development for Trivantage. “Hydrofend achieves this balance.”

Applications for Hydrofend include boat covers, boat enclosures, storage covers, and furniture covers. To ensure superior performance, the fabric was designed with a tear strength starting at almost 40 pounds warp and fill. The product also comes with a five-year limited warranty.

“We are a strong believer in coated fabrics,” Fouratt said. “Through experience, we have found that coating the back of the product provides superior water resistance and protects the surface. Coated fabric does not fray in the assembly process, making our customers’ jobs easier.”

Posted July 24, 2019

Source: Trivantage