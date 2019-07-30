Honda Aircraft Company Breaks Ground on New Wing Production Facility

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July 30, 2019 — Honda Aircraft Company celebrated its most recent expansion in a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019. The new facility will allow for more HondaJet Elite wings to be assembled concurrently, resulting in a major increase in production efficiency. This expansion will also add additional storage for service parts for the growing fleet of HondaJets around the globe.

Expected to be completed by July 2020, the latest expansion is a $15.5 million investment in an 83,000-square-foot facility on Honda Aircraft’s 133+ acre campus in Greensboro. This will bring the company’s total capital investment in its North Carolina facilities to more than $245 million.

The ceremony’s attendees included members of local, state and federal government officials, prominent community figures and leaders in the aviation industry. During the event, remarks were made by Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC), Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker and Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino. The celebration also featured a HondaJet Elite flyover in the skies above the company’s future additional production site.

“The 2007 announcement that Honda Aircraft Company would make its home in Greensboro helped North Carolina become the second fastest growing aviation cluster in the United States,” said Governor Roy Cooper (D-NC). “Today’s ceremony is another step in growing the aviation industry in our state.”

Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority Kevin Baker stated, “On behalf of Authority Chairman Steve Showfety, other board members and the staff of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, thank you to Mr. Fujino and the entire Honda Aircraft Company team for your continued innovation, partnership and commitment to this airport, this region and this state. Congratulations on this next important milestone in the growth of Honda Aircraft. We can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Honda Aircraft Company president and CEO Michimasa Fujino closed the speaking portion of the event stating, “When I founded Honda Aircraft Company, our mission was to add new value to the industry and introduce a new lifestyle with the HondaJet around the globe. With our community’s support, we have achieved this as HondaJets are improving the lives of our customers throughout the world. The relationships we have with all of you have been instrumental to our progress and success as a company. Thank you.”

Posted July 30, 2019

Source: Honda Aircraft Company