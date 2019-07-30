BASF Invests In Second tert-Butylamine Plant In Nanjing, China

NANJING, China — July 30, 2019 — BASF plans to invest in a second production plant for tert-Butylamine (tBA) at BASF Specialty Chemicals Co. Ltd (BSNJ) in Nanjing, China. With this expansion, BASF’s global annual production capacity of tBA will increase by more than 30%. The plant is planned to start up in 2022 and will adopt advanced BASF technology which generates a minimal amount of by-products in an advanced production process. BASF also operates tBA production plants in Antwerp, Belgium, and Geismar, Louisiana, USA.

“China is the largest chemical market and the growth driver for global chemical production. It is also the global hub of the tire manufacturing industry. We are excited to be part of this dynamic market and fulfill our customers’ needs through the investment in a new tBA plant in Nanjing, China,” said Dr. Stephan Kothrade, President Functions Asia Pacific, President and Chairman, Greater China, BASF.

“As Asia remains the key growth region for tBA, the new plant underlines our strong commitment supporting the growth of our customers in the rubber and tire industry as well as the agricultural and pharmaceutical markets,” said Vasilios Galanos, Senior Vice President, Intermediates Asia Pacific, BASF. “We further strengthen our production capabilities in delivering consistent and reliable supply to our customers in this fast-growing region, solidifying our position as a leading supplier to the global rubber and tire industry.”

tBA is a primary aliphatic amine that is used as an intermediate to produce vulcanization accelerators for the rubber and tire industry. It is also applied as a building block in the agricultural and pharmaceutical industries.

Posted July 30, 2019

Source: BASF