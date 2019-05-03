TRSA Hosts Toronto Summit, Three Plant Tours This August

ALEXANDRIA, VA — May 2, 2019 — Leaders in the linen, uniform and facility services industry from North America and around the world should set sights on Toronto this August for TRSA’s Third Annual Canadian Production Summit and Plant Tours, Aug. 27-29. Hosted at the Hilton Toronto, event highlights include tours of three area plants in addition to general session presentations on productivity, management, regulatory, environmental and safety. Enhanced networking opportunities are peppered throughout the event, including evening receptions on August 27-28.

Who should attend:

Owners and executives

Senior business and operational management

General managers

Production/plant managers

Engineers

Associate members

The Summit opens with a networking reception on Aug. 27. The first agenda item on Aug. 28 is a keynote presentation with Kristen Cumming: Bridging the Gap: The Intergenerational Workplace. Cumming will focus on the exploration of technological, economic and social trends that impact our daily lives, at work and at home. A career development, human resources, productivity and leadership leader, Cumming has spent her life’s work on strategies that improve the connection between people and their work. Those attending will gain a better understanding of how to effectively manage a multigenerational workforce and gain practical solutions to communication challenges faced by today’s leaders and teams that will increase collaboration, communication and performance between generations at work. Cumming holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and a Master of Management Education degree in Workplace and Adult Learning. She is an instructor at the University of Alberta – Augustana Campus and a sought-after consultant, speaker and trainer on demography, recruitment, engagement and leadership.

General sessions allow for each participant to access all summit content:

Sustainability: Best Management Practices (BMPs) and Clean Green Certification

Making the Case for Lean Management to Optimize Processes and Drive Value

Innovative Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Employees

Regulatory and Legislative Update

Aug. 28 will close with an interactive operator panel discussing market opportunities and challenges. Panelists will include Randy Bartsch, CEO, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service Corp. and Tim Topornicki, president and CEO, Topper Linen and Uniform.

The event endcap features tours of three high-efficiency TRSA-member laundries on August 29: K-Bro Linen Systems Inc. (healthcare and hospitality), Topper Linen and Uniform Rental Services (F&B and industrial) and HLS Healthcare Linen Systems (healthcare). Tour attendees benefit by comparing processes, management techniques and tactics against their own operational approaches and return home with additional ideas from conversations with colleagues and plant managers at the tour debriefing sessions.

In addition to early registration and group registration discounts, TRSA offers special Alliance Partner pricing for launderers that are members of affiliated organizations to enable them to attend events and programs that have overarching benefit to the linen, uniform and facility services industry.

