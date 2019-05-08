Techtextil 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Huntsman Textile Effects

SINGAPORE — May 8, 2019 — Huntsman Textile Effects is bringing its breakthrough disperse dyes and inks, comprehensive range of durable water repellents and deep technical expertise to Techtextil 2019.

“As a leading provider of high-quality dyes and textile chemicals, we are excited to showcase our solutions that deliver on performance and sustainability in equal measure,” said Oliver Gerlach, Global Marketing Manager for Process Chemicals at Huntsman Textile Effects. “We have been at the forefront developing non-fluorinated durable water repellents, robust washfast dyes for polyester and pioneered the digital printing market from its earliest days two decades ago.”

Sustainable durable water repellency at Techtextil

Following the expansion of the long-term alliance between Huntsman and Chemours, an extended range of offerings around PHOBOTEX® and Zelan™ for sustainable, high performance and non-fluorinated durable water repellent finishes.

Disperse ink ranges to be featured at Techtextil

TERATOP® XKS HL disperse inks. Ideal for automotive digital printing and outdoor end-uses, these inks deliver excellent light fastness and superior printing performance on Kyocera print heads. TERATOP® XKS HL is the only ink range that meets the automotive industry’s light-fastness standards.

TERASIL® TS water-based sublimation inks. Ideal for waterless paper transfer printing, and designed for Piezo Epson DX print heads, these inks deliver high color density and superior printing performance for sportswear, apparel, flags and banners.

TERASIL® W/WW dyes. Robust and high performance washfast dye range for polyester. The range achieves right-first-time performance and is bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products.

Unrivalled expertise and experience

Huntsman Textile Effects also has a unique body of knowledge and experience built up over decades in the industry. It shares its technical expertise and application knowledge with mills around the world to help them achieve greater productivity and efficiency. It also offers local technical support worldwide.

Visit Huntsman Textile Effects at Techtextil in Hall 3, Stand D48.

Source: Huntsman Corporation