Retailers Welcome Resolution To Lift Steel And Aluminum Tariffs On Canada And Mexico, Call On Congress To Pass USMCA

WASHINGTON — May 17, 2019 — The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay after the Trump administration announced plans to lift steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

“We applaud the administration for reaching a resolution with Canada and Mexico on the steel and aluminum tariffs. Lifting these tariffs will support consumer confidence and provide much-needed relief for American businesses large and small. Congress should build on this progress by passing USMCA and modernizing the rules for North American trade.”

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)