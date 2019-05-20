Locus Robotics Announces Technology Collaboration Partnership With Righthand Robotics

WILMINGTON, Mass. — May 20, 2019 — Today, Locus Robotics, the market leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for fulfillment warehouses, and RightHand Robotics (RHR), a leader in providing integrated robotic piece-picking solutions, announced a partnership to deliver cross-platform robotics solutions for warehouse fulfillment operators. Locus and RHR will give a preview of their multi-stage fulfillment solution at Manhattan Associates’ Momentum Conference 2019 from May 20 -23rd in Phoenix, Arizona.

“We are excited to partner with RightHand Robotics, a recognized leader in performance and efficiency-driving piece-picking solutions,” said Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics. “Our companies share a vision of delivering innovative, industry-leading technology solutions that drive productivity for our customers. By working together, we can bring greater flexibility and productivity to the fulfillment warehouse. This is particularly impactful in high-volume scenarios, where automation can drive greater operational efficiencies.”

The Locus and RHR collaboration demonstrates the potential for cross-platform robotics solutions in the warehouse industry. Their approach seamlessly combines Locus’s autonomous multi-robot model for piece handling with RHR’s autonomous work cell to provide greater automation, addressing multiple fulfillment processes, from picking to packing, especially in high-volume environments. With this innovative and collaborative approach, the Locus and RHR solution will drive significant productivity and efficiency gains for shared customers in the retail and third-party logistics (3PL) space.

“Locus is recognized as one of the pioneers of autonomous mobile robots for warehouses and we’re thrilled to be working together,” said Leif Jentoft, Co-Founder of RightHand Robotics. “Our companies’ advanced technologies will provide transformative solutions to a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, apparel, grocery, and more. With the growing demands of e-commerce order fulfillment, we can solve our customers’ needs for flexible and reliable technology, with real productivity and efficiency results.”

The Locus and RHR cross-platform warehouse fulfillment solution will be on display at Manhattan Associates’ MOMENTUM Conference 2019 from May 20 -23rd in Phoenix, Arizona.

Posted May 20, 2019

Source: Locus Robotics