ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Xaar To Present 5601 Printhead

CAMBRIDGE, England — May 9, 2019 — Xaar a producer of industrial inkjet printing technology, will introduce the Xaar 5601 printhead to the textiles market at ITMA 2019 in Barcelona from 20 to 26th June. Displaying on stand C205 in Hall H3 as part of Xaar’s range of printhead solutions for the textile sector, together with a variety of stunning textile samples, the Xaar 5601 will also be incorporated in a technology demonstration on the stand of a leading digital textile printer manufacturer – further details will be announced this month.

The Xaar 5601, with 5680 nozzles, sets new standards in digital textile printing with its market-leading print quality and productivity – up to 80 linear meters of textiles can be printed per minute. Exceptional color uniformity and repeatability are ensured through Xaar’s AcuDrp Technology alongside tight color-to-color registration, thanks to the Xaar 5601’s unique Z-profile. Unparalleled usability is also provided with a number of alignment features that enable quick and easy Plug & Print installation with no mechanical adjustment required. Xaar’s TF Technology ink recirculation further minimizes any downtime whilst optimizing print quality.

The Xaar 1201 printhead will also be on display. Its high print quality, compact design and ability to jet 1, 2 or 4 colors makes it a versatile option for a wide range of small and mid-range scanning textile applications.

Throughout the week at ITMA 2019, Xaar’s inkjet expertise will be shared with talks about the Xaar 5601 and other topics held twice every day on the stand. Also, as sponsors of the WTIN Digital Textile Conference, co-located with ITMA and held on 24th June, Xaar will take part in a panel discussion on the digital textile workflow and the role of inkjet technology in delivering everything from concepts and samples to finished products.

Jason Remnant, Head of Product Management, says: “As the leading textile and garment technology show ITMA 2019 is the ideal forum in which to introduce the Xaar 5601 and our range of printheads for the textiles sector. We are extremely excited to be working with a leading OEM in the textiles market who will soon be making their announcement. I look forward to visitors to the show being able to see the versatility of Xaar’s printheads for textile printing and learn how they can get ahead and achieve more with Xaar’s technology”.

Posted May 9, 2019

Source: Xaar