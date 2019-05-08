ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: SDL Atlas To Showcase Latest Instrument And Test Material Innovation

ROCK HILL, SC — May 7, 2019 — SDL Atlas is pleased to be an exhibitor of ITMA 2019 Show, June 20-26.

During the show, SDL Atlas will display a variety of newly redesigned instruments, Vortex M6, Martindale, Autoburst and Launder-Ometer® along with their new line of high quality SDL Atlas Test Materials and RemoteAccess, a revolutionary remote instrument monitoring app for tracking real-time testing progress of instruments anytime, anywhere, on the go that works with both iOS and Android platforms.

On display for the first time, the newly redesigned Vortex M6 is now updated with a variety of features designed to increase efficiency and the user experience.

The Martindale now features individual station lighting that gives a notification flash of the relevant station along with a beep to indicate the end of a test.

The Autoburst is reengineered from the bottom up to provide unmatched performance for hydraulic burst testing for heavy duty samples. Some of the new features include station lighting, full-color touchscreen control and the flexibility to operate as either a stand-alone instrument or paired with a computer.

The Launder-Ometer has also received a complete redesign adding a full-color touch screen pre-loaded with standard tests and muti-language interface. It has an automatic door that opens and closes with the press of a button. Sensors automatically stop the rotor from turning when the door opens.

SDL Atlas is committed to providing customers confidence in standard based testing. With offices and experts in the United States, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and China, plus agents serving over 100 countries, SDL Atlas is ready to support its customers with instruments, test materials and services anywhere in the world.

