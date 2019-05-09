Get “The Dirt” On The New TRSA e-Learning Opportunity

ALEXANDRIA, VA — May 9, 2019 — Regardless of market, every laundry’s quality-assurance process begins with a good understanding of the importance of properly sorting their soiled linens, garments, uniforms and other reusable textiles. Put employees on the right track with consistent training via TRSA’s newest e-learning opportunity, Soil Sort.
Course participants will gain a thorough understanding on implementing the best sorting process to ensure effective and efficient utilization of wash-aisle configuration and product mix.
Soil Sort is self-paced, interactive and entirely contained online, giving participants the flexibility to work on it wherever there’s internet access. The course includes these topics:
- Why We Sort
- Classification/Load Factors
- Sorting Systems, and
- Measurement
There is a 10-question assessment at the end of the training. A score of 80% or above is necessary to receive a completion status. This course should take approximately 30 minutes. Following successful completion, participants can print a personalized certificate of completion suitable for display.
This course is for individuals in the linen, uniform and facility services industry including:
- Production line employees (operators)
- Supervisors, managers and executives
- Others who need to fully understand the best practices, importance and impact of soil sorting
Soil Sort is available in the TRSA On-Demand Learning Center at a cost of $55 for TRSA members and $90 for non-members.
Posted May 9, 2019
Source: TRSA