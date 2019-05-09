Get “The Dirt” On The New TRSA e-Learning Opportunity

ALEXANDRIA, VA — May 9, 2019 — Regardless of market, every laundry’s quality-assurance process begins with a good understanding of the importance of properly sorting their soiled linens, garments, uniforms and other reusable textiles. Put employees on the right track with consistent training via TRSA’s newest e-learning opportunity, Soil Sort.

Course participants will gain a thorough understanding on implementing the best sorting process to ensure effective and efficient utilization of wash-aisle configuration and product mix.

Soil Sort is self-paced, interactive and entirely contained online, giving participants the flexibility to work on it wherever there’s internet access. The course includes these topics:

Why We Sort

Classification/Load Factors

Sorting Systems, and

Measurement

There is a 10-question assessment at the end of the training. A score of 80% or above is necessary to receive a completion status. This course should take approximately 30 minutes. Following successful completion, participants can print a personalized certificate of completion suitable for display.

This course is for individuals in the linen, uniform and facility services industry including:

Production line employees (operators)

Supervisors, managers and executives

Others who need to fully understand the best practices, importance and impact of soil sorting

Soil Sort is available in the TRSA On-Demand Learning Center at a cost of $55 for TRSA members and $90 for non-members.

Posted May 9, 2019

Source: TRSA