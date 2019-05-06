Expressing Creativity – The Felix Schoeller Group Presents New Products At FESPA 2019

OSNABRÜCK, Germany — May 6, 2019 — The Felix Schoeller Group, Osnabrück-based manufacturer of high-quality specialty papers, is once again this year taking the opportunity offered by FESPA to present and discuss some exciting new products. This year’s slogan – Expressing Creativity – highlights the numerous creative applications for Felix Schoeller products which visitors will have the opportunity to experience at the company’s stand.

S-RACE Photo Panel Pro 120 – a product from the S-RACE Dye sublimation papers segment

A jointly developed product is the outcome of the close business relationship between the Felix Schoeller Group and ChromaLuxe, the leading brand in sublimation media on metal. They will be premiered at this year’s FESPA. S-RACE Photo Panel Pro 120 is a high-quality dye sublimation paper specifically designed for large-format ChromaLuxe panels. The result are images in HD photo quality with a wider colour gamut and deep non-cloudy blacks. The dye sublimation paper guarantees not only impressive results: it is also highly reliable and easy to use.

In addition to the new product born out of this collaboration with ChromaLuxe, visitors to the show can also experience other S-RACE dye sublimation papers by the Felix Schoeller Group. The portfolio includes papers for use on textiles and hard substrates in areas such as fashion, sportswear, home decor and interior design, merchandising, signage, photo gifts and photo panels.

New expressive specialities in the wallpaper and posters paper segment

STYLine nonwoven wallpapers were specially designed for the very latest digital printing technologies. In conjunction with its partners, the Felix Schoeller Group has developed new and exciting specialities in this range and will be showcasing them at FESPA. They include self-adhesive, metallic and embossed digital nonwoven wallpapers that leave no doubt about the fact that there simply are no limits to creativity. The new SLP matt papers for large-format prints also illustrate that: glossy and satin finishes currently dominate the solvent and latex paper market; with their impressive matt finish, SLP matt papers offer an interesting alternative.

Expressing Creativity with René Turrek

The Felix Schoeller Group’s collaboration with the Osnabrück-based urban artist René Turrek demonstrates the creative possibilities the company’s products offer. His art works on different materials are on display at the company’s stand: from wallpaper and large-format posters through to dye sublimation applications. Turrek is thrilled about the variety of Felix Schoeller media and the creative opportunities they open up.

You can find the Felix Schoeller Group in Hall A5, Stand J85.

Posted May 6, 2019

Source: The Felix Schoeller Group