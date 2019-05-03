EFI Acquires BDR Boya Kimya — Manufacturer Of Reactive Inkjet Inks For Industrial Digital Textile Printing

FREMONT, Cal. — May 2, 2019 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. today announced that it has acquired privately held BDR Boya Kimya San. Tic. A.S. Based in Bursa, Turkey, BDR is a manufacturer of reactive inkjet inks for industrial digital textile printing.

BDR is being integrated into EFI™ Reggiani, a global leader in textile printer technology, and it will continue to develop inks, working closely with and supporting its clients while expanding and growing its capabilities. BDR’s employees are joining EFI, working from their current sites in Turkey. While financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, they are not expected to be material to EFI’s Q2 or full-year 2019 results.

“We are excited to have the BDR team on board and to fully support their industry-leading customers,” said EFI Reggiani Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “The synergies arising with BDR and the world-class portfolio of EFI Reggiani textile printers will be a key point of emphasis for us to continue providing high-quality products and innovation. EFI Reggiani is also significantly strengthening its presence in Turkey with this acquisition, which brings us to the heart of an important and growing textile hub.”

Founded in 2016, BDR has experienced remarkable growth since its launch in the market. The company services many of the world’s top textile and apparel manufacturers, delivering trusted products that drive greater cost-efficiency and quality in digital printing. Thanks to its strong commercial capabilities, BDR has built a significant presence in Turkey and Pakistan and, increasingly, across Europe, the Middle East and India as well.

“BDR has always been very focused on the growing worldwide opportunity with digital to increase sustainability in the textile industry using high-performance and quality inks,” said Serra Saatcıoglu Yildiz and Ibrahim Demir, BDR’s co-founders. “EFI’s global, best-in-class Reggiani portfolio fits exactly with our own key goals for innovation and growth. We are excited to be joining EFI to work together on advancing the industry’s analog-to-digital printing transformation.”

EFI Reggiani is a leading, state-of-art technology provider with an extensive line up of industrial textile inkjet printers utilizing water-based inks. It is part of a complete EFI ecosystem of advanced products for textile design and production, including EFI Fiery® proServer digital front ends and Fiery DesignPro software, and the EFI Optitex® 2D and 3D integrated platform for product development and design.

Posted May 3, 2019

Source: EFI™