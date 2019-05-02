Cintas Donates Over 30,000 Garments To The Salvation Army In Canada

CINCINNATI— May 2, 2019 — Cintas Corporation today announced a donation of more than 30,000 pieces of Cintas garments to The Salvation Army Thrift Store in Canada. The donation is valued at over $3 million.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the local communities we serve and are proud of our ongoing relationship with The Salvation Army,” said Abby Deere, Six Sigma Black Belt, Cintas Corporation. “These donated items will help generate funds for the Salvation Army to operate the much-needed programs that are a vital part of the community.”

The Cintas donation includes discontinued inventory such as blazers, vests, dress shirts and suits. All items donated by Cintas will be offered for sale in 107 The Salvation Army Thrift Store locations across Canada at a reduced cost which allows the Thrift Stores to support several of The Salvation Army’s social service programs. Donated items are also given directly to those most in need through The Salvation Army’s voucher program.

“Donations are at the heart of what we do that allow us to support Salvation Army programs, services and emergency relief efforts that provide assistance to hundreds of neighbours in need,” said Tonny Colyn, National Donations Manager, The Salvation Army Thrift Store. “Through the generosity of businesses like Cintas Corporation, together we are able to make a huge impact and difference in our local communities.”

As one of Canada’s largest charities, The Salvation Army relies on generous donations to operate its Thrift Stores which help to fund programs, services and emergency disaster relief efforts throughout Canada.

Posted May 2, 2019

Source: Cintas Canada Ltd.