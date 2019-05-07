AAPN 2019 pro:Americas Conference

The Americas Apparel Producers' Network (AAPN) just concluded its 2019 annual meeting, which was held May 5-7 at the Faena Forum in Miami Beach, Fla. As always, the presentations were on target and thought provoking, and the networking opportunities abundant. During the meeting, AAPN presented several members with its Leadership Award. In addition, AAPN's Sue Strickland and Mike Todaro were honored with a lifetime achievement award for their hard work and dedication to strengthening and growing the network.