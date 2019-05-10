ITMA 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Dystar Unveils Latest Sustainable Innovations

SINGAPORE — May 10, 2019 — As the leading dyestuﬀ & chemical manufacturer and solution provider, DyStar will present itself at this year’s ITMA from 20 to 26 June 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. Located at Hall 3, Booth D134, DyStar aims to help its visitors source for a sustainable future with their latest product innovations.

Amongst DyStar’s diverse portfolio of eco-friendly products, its existing Cadira® modules have expanded its application to encompass a majority of materials, helping the entire textile value chain save on water, energy, waste, greenhouse gas emissions and process time. The following Cadira modules will be showcased during the ITMA 2019:

Cadira Polyester, a module that enables environmentally friendly exhaust processing of polyester fibers with Dianix® dyes and Sera® process auxiliaries

Cadira Reactive, an innovative dyeing technology for cellulosic fibers to achieve savings on water, energy and time

Cadira Vat, a new dyeing concept for vat exhaust dyeing, significantly reduces dyeing time, energy and water consumption, and with the new reduction agent, it is possible to eliminate the Sulphur load in the wastewater by up to 85%

Cadira Wool, a concept that provides a reduction of water, energy and wastewater, and thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions

Cadira Denim, a dyeing technique for Indigo to reduce or eliminate the salt freight in wastewater streams

Cadira Laundry, using DyStar’s innovative product range in the ultra-low liquor ratio machines, a variety of effects on denim can be achieved, saving valuable resources.

Alongside with the Cadira modules, DyStar will be presenting on Dianix®, the solution for the high wet-fast textiles, and Remazol®, the reactive dyes with advanced fastness properties.

Forming part of the extensive Dianix® range are the Dianix XF/XF2/SF dyes designed to meet the highest wet-fastness requirements for sportswear, apparel and workwear, and the Dianix AM/HLA dyes made to meet the highest light fastness requirements for automotive textiles, home furnishings and outdoor textiles.

To keep up with the industry demands, DyStar also rolled out Remazol® MAP Blacks, competitive MAK Amine Purified Reactive Blacks for cellulosic fibers and new Remazol SAM items. This innovation is suitable for brands and retailers who require low amounts of para-chloro Aniline and other regulatory controlled aromatic amines on their finished garments.

As the market leading supplier of high-quality water-based inks for digital printing, DyStar’s experts will be presenting a new generation of the renowned Jettex® reactive, acid, disperse and vat ink ranges. All featured Jettex ink ranges will enable digital printers to achieve digital prints with high fastness levels, outstanding depth, sustainable process results as well as extended printhead lifetimes on all major printheads, making it a preferred solution for all fibers and end-use segments including fashion, home textiles, sportswear and outdoor.

With sustainability being a key driver of the industry, information on many Cradle to Cradle® certified products will also be made available during the exhibition.

In mutual pursuit of innovation, DyStar and RotaSpray jointly developed Pad-Spray Steam (PS2 Process), a new continuous dyeing process without intermediate drying for woven cellulosic fiber fabrics with Remazol®, Levafix® and Indanthren® dyes, together with Sera® auxiliaries. This latest breakthrough helps to achieve a low carbon footprint dyeing, hence significantly reduce the environmental impact.

Other key innovations of this partnership that will be highlighted during the exhibition include:

Single side spray coating of Imperon® pigment preparations to reduce water and energy consumption as a more sustainable solution

Novel dyeing technology on Denim warp yarn sheet dyeing ranges to eliminate huge dye baths by using different application methods

Visitors will also be introduced to the Optidye® N Process Optimization, where the Optidye N tool is now integrated into eliot®, DyStar’s free, Internet-based tool providing quick-access guidance on product selection and process optimization. The Optidye® N Process Optimization determines the optimum dyeing conditions when using Telon® and Isolan® dyes and Sera® auxiliaries in the exhaust dyeing process, thus helping textile producers achieve better results.

Visitors are welcomed to visit DyStar’s booth and talk to the experts on their newest products and innovative concepts.

Posted May 10, 2019

Source: DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd