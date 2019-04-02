Trivantage® Announces Largest Industry Offering of Sunbrella® 60-Inch Fabrics

GLEN RAVEN, N.C. — April 2, 2019 — Trivantage, the nation’s one-stop shop for fabrics, hardware and accessories, expands its Sunbrella awning and marine 60-inch fabric line, marking the industry’s most comprehensive offering of the collection by a single provider. The leading premium fabric choice for boating and shade products, Sunbrella 60-inch fabrics for awning and marine applications offer customers powerful weather and fade resistance and continuous durability.

The company recently introduced six popular, richly textured Sunbrella Silica styles — Charcoal, Dune, Gravel, Sesame, Silver and Stone — into its existing line of wide materials, now totaling 80 colors.

The wide 60-inch material helps reduce labor time, and, in some cases, enables the design flexibility of railroaded fabric. Each fabric is UV-resistant, water-repellent, soft and easy to work with, making it ideal for applications ranging from bimini tops and boat covers to residential and commercial awnings.

“Sunbrella 60-inch fabrics marry the best of design and dependability,” shared Steve Daegling, industrial products specialist for Trivantage. “Through the six latest fabric offerings, we are thrilled to provide an unmatched range of style options for striking designs you can count on.”

For more than five decades, Sunbrella has been a leading fabric for awning and marine applications. The 60-inch fabric line adds to Trivantage’s 46- and 80-inch Sunbrella awning and marine solid and striped fabrics. Each carries an industry-leading 10-year warranty.

Posted April 2, 2019

Source: Trivantage