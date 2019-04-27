TECNIcart — New Technology Has The Potential To Change The Way Expensive Sample Books Are Produced

MONTREAL, Cal. — April 25, 2019 — Amzak International Sample, a designer and manufacturer of sample books, product decks, and swatch cards, announced that the company has been selected to be the exclusive North American sales office for TECNIcart.

Traditional sample books are manufactured using real product that has to be cut and sized. It doesn’t matter if the product is ceramic tile, vinyl, flooring, wall covering or other products marketed with sample books, the process is not only expensive, but the books may become overloaded and heavy. Many times, the number of styles has to be scaled down to fit.

TECNIcart, a printing company with offices in Barcelona and Madrid, has created a new unique technology for sample books, color cards, and product decks, that does not use pre-cut pieces of real materials or bonded samples. This innovative system is based on a proprietary graphic printing system that creates the attributes of true color, texture, feel, and even the scent of the actual finished material for sale.

For manufacturers of home décor products that produce sampling merchandising products there are a multitude of benefits:

Reduction in manufacturing and delivery from months to weeks

Reduction in the weight of catalogs and sample books that are lighter, and less expensive to ship and distribute to regional sales offices

Far lower cost per sample product

Sales offices can easily afford to order more books for salespeople.

According to David Migi, president of Amzak, “merchandising aids like sample books produced by TECNIcart are non-abrasive, last longer, and easier to work with. I’ve been in the sample book business for more than 30 years and I’m nothing short of amazed at this brilliant technology. This changes everything for many product categories that depend on sample books to sell retailers, designers, and contractors”.

Posted April 27, 2019

Source: Amzak International Sample