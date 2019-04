Techtextil North America 2019, Raleigh, N.C.

Techtextil North America’s odd-year trade show held recently in Raleigh, N.C., once again disproved the myth that size matters. The number of exhibitors was on the small side at 165, but the 3,185 visitors in attendance represented an increase of 52 percent over the Chicago event in 2017, and made the 2019 edition the highest attended odd-year show in its history.