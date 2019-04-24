Techtextil 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Teijin Aramid B.V. and Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, Japan — April 24, 2019 — The Teijin Group announced today that its group companies Teijin Aramid B.V. and Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd. will exhibit from May 14 – 17 at Techtextil 2019 in Frankfurt. The Teijin booth (hall 4.2, stand E09) will showcase advanced solutions contributing to enhanced quality of life.

Teijin Aramid, the leading manufacturer of premium aramid, will showcase its high-performance aramid fibers Twaron®, Technora® and Teijinconex® and its UHWMPE Endumax® at this leading international tradeshow for technical textiles and nonwovens. Teijin Aramid products play key roles in solutions where strength, safety, durability and low weight are required. Also, during the show, Teijin Aramid will share recent industry and market developments with visitors in applications for safety and life protection, such as heat- and flame-resistant workwear, and in the ballistic-protection, automotive, aerospace and other industrial fields.

Teijin Frontier, the Teijin Group’s fibers and products converting company, will exhibit Nanofront®, the world’s first 700-nanometer (diameter) ultra-fine polyester fiber featuring superior fitting, slip resistance, heat shielding and filtering properties. It is used for diverse applications, including clothing, membranes and bug filters. High-performance four-axis textiles offering improved tear resistance and dimensional stability in all directions, a significant advantage compared to conventional two-axis textiles, will also be presented. Four-axis textiles are expected to meet special needs in a diverse range of fields, including general clothing, sportswear and work clothes for manufacturing and construction. The exhibit will additionally present nonwoven molding materials, which are made mainly with polyester staple fiber and offer cushiony, lightweight, sound-absorbent and breathable characteristics that are ideal for vehicle seats and sound-absorbing materials.

J.H. Ziegler GmbH, Teijin Frontier group’s automotive interior materials supplier, will showcase seating and acoustic materials at its booth (hall 3.1, stand B62).

Posted April 24, 2019

Source: The Teijin Group