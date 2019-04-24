SP VICTALL Partners With JMC To Debut The First Composite Pickup Truck Box In China

TANGSHAN, China; and AUBURN HILLS, Michigan — April 22, 2019 — As the pioneer of composite automotive component suppliers in China, CSP VICTALL today announced that Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) will use advanced composites for the pickup boxes of its new Yuhu 3 and Yuhu 5 pickup trucks, the first such use of composites in the Chinese automotive industry. The composite box developed by CSP VICTALL has solved the issues of heavy weight, low corrosion resistance and high cost for pickup boxes traditionally made of sheet metal.

The collaboration project between two companies started in 2017. The R&D team of CSP VICTALL provided comprehensive solutions for JMC in raw material development, manufacturing processes and product design. With its success in developing similar products in the North American market, Continental Structural Plastics, the parent company of CSP VICTALL, also provided support for the project. The innovative composite product uses integrated sheet molding compound (SMC) that is molded into the desired geometry in just one step, significantly reducing the production cycle and the number of molds required.

“In materials engineering, shaving a single kilogram per car is a significant accomplishment,” said Mr. Ding Zhiyong, Chief Technical Officer of Auto Body at JMC “Now the new Yuhu SMC pickup box is 30% lighter than a sheet metal pickup box in the same configuration. This is far ahead of our competition in China. JMC is always looking for innovation opportunities in new material development. We believe the collaboration with CSP VICTALL will benefit our customers by letting them actually experience the performance improvement generated by the weight reduction achieved by using the innovative SMC pickup box.”

To produce its proprietary sheet molded compound, CSP VICTALL uses a fully automated compounding line that accurately controls the ratio of different raw materials like high-strength resin and glass fiber in its patented formula. SMC sheets produced from this formula are made into pickup boxes through a process that includes the material being robotically loaded in to a mold, vacuum-assisted compression molding in a 4,300 ton press, and cooling. This advanced manufacturing process meets the high-efficiency and quality requirements of automotive OEMs.

A pickup box made from composites offers significant benefits over a box made from metals. These benefits include lower weight, resistance to corrosion and high impact strength. After impact testing with a toolbox, a gas barrel and bricks, CSP VICTALL’s composite pickup box did not show any of the damage that a conventional sheet metal box would.

“Our SMC project with JMC will set a benchmark for the industry and generate positive feedback in the market,” said Mr. Song Changjiang, general manager of CSP VICTALL. “Compared to traditional sheet metal pickup boxes, SMC boxes are easier to mold, have more complex shapes and are more cost-effective. They will be well received by domestic automobile OEMs for their supremacy in vehicle weight reduction.”

Composite pickup boxes are recognized in the North American market for advantages

in areas such as cost reduction and impact resistance. CSP has been supplying composite pickup boxes for the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline for many years. CSP VICTALL will call upon CSP’s experience from the North American market to better serve its customers in China.

CSP VICTALL is a joint venture established between Continental Structural Plastics and Victall. CSP VICTALL focuses on lightweight solutions for the automotive industry and battery cover for new energy vehicles. The first manufacturing plant is located in TangShan city, HeBei province. Its China headquarters is located in Auto Innovation Park, AnTing, ShangHai.

Products include Class A body panels and high strength structural parts. The advantages of its products are they possess the same mechanical properties when compared with metal, yet are lighter and environmentally friendly. All CSP VICTALL products are using the company’s own patented composite material. For more information about CSP VICTALL and its products, please visit www.csp-victall.com

Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company, has provided leading-edge

technologies in lightweight materials and composite solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, HVAC and construction industries for 50 years. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, CSP provides full-service engineering support, and holds multiple patents

covering materials development and manufacturing processes. The company has operations on three continents and more than 4,200 employees. For more information, visit www.cspplastics.com.

Teijin is a technology-driven global group offering advanced solutions in the areas of environmental value; safety, security and disaster mitigation; and demographic change and increased health consciousness. Its main fields of operation are high-performance fibers such as aramid, carbon fibers & composites, healthcare, films, resin & plastic processing, polyester fibers, products converting and IT. The group has some 170 companies and around 19,000 employees spread out over 20 countries worldwide. It posted consolidated sales of JPY835 billion (USD 7.6 billion) and total assets of JPY 986.2 billion (USD 9 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Posted April 24, 2019

Source: Teijin Limited