Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard® Spill-Proof Backing Takes Silver At 2019 Edison Awards™

NEW YORK CITY — April 8, 2019 — Shaw Floors’ industry-disrupting LifeGuard® Spill-proof backing won silver at the April 4 Edison Awards ceremony in New York City for offering unprecedented accident protection and a worry-free carpet experience.

Widely considered the “Oscars of Innovation,” the Edison Awards honored Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard Spill-proof backing in the consumer goods- home solutions category for its moisture-resistant barrier, allowing consumers to choose carpet that embraces life’s messes. LifeGuard was recognized among a diverse range of products from other leading, global brands.

“We strive to constantly innovate and exceed expectations with our flooring solutions, and Shaw Floors’ LifeGuard Spill-proof backing is unmatched by competitors,” said Tim Baucom, president of Shaw Industries. “Receiving the prestigious Silver Edison Award for LifeGuard emphasizes our leadership in the soft surface category.”

LifeGuard Spill-proof Backing answers the need for a worry-free carpet experience. The patent-pending thermoplastic construction keeps 100 percent of spills and pet messes contained. With LifeGuard, consumers no longer have to worry that an accident will permeate the carpet or pad to the subfloor, where it is unreachable and can result in lingering, odor-causing damage.

In 2018, Shaw modified the color of LifeGuard, enhancing it from grey to an easily identifiable blue, letting consumers know at a glance they’re getting the leading accident protection — they’re “Backed by Blue.” Consumers can protect the investment they make in their home and live confidently with carpet backed by LifeGuard. Consumers now have more than 1,100 choices of LifeGuard-backed carpet, including Bellera High Performance Carpet, and Shaw Flooring Network retailers may upgrade Caress to LifeGuard.

“The finalists illustrate that innovation never sleeps. With ingenuity and technological advancements, the dreams of yesterday will become the reality of today to make an impact on how we live, work, and play,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards honor innovation, recognize achievement and celebrate innovative success from organizations across the globe.

Posted April 8, 2019

Source: Shaw Industries Group

