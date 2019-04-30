Pantone Introduces Licensing Program For Color Printing And Display Solutions

CARLSTADT, N.J. — April 30, 2019 – Pantone LLC, provider of professional color standards for the design industry, today announces PANTONE Validated™, a business-to-business licensing program that enables color hardware manufacturers to incorporate their capability to simulate Pantone colors in their products. Designed to acknowledge color fidelity in representing and reproducing the Pantone Matching System (PMS), the program is ideal for a broad array of manufacturers of color devices used throughout the design workflow where color is critical including: various color printers and digital front-ends from large format systems to industrial inkjet, 3D printers with full color capability, stand-alone professional color displays, laptop and all-in-one desktop computer displays, tablet/mobile devices and digital advertising displays.

“Color is a critical element of any design and ensuring the quality of visualization and eventual reproduction of the colors within a design can be particularly frustrating for designers working between digital design programs and the final outputs,” said Iain Pike, Director of Partner Business Development for Pantone. “Working with color print systems and notebook and display manufacturers to confirm that their products are Pantone Validated provides their user base with affirmed color tools that they can use more confidently in their everyday work with Pantone Colors.”

Hardware models approved through the Pantone Validated program are evaluated by technicians who combine color science and advanced X-Rite technology to qualify professional- and production-grade color imaging devices. Innovative technology firms who are now offering Pantone Validated devices include:

ASUS: as a leader in notebooks and all-in-one PCs for professional creatives, graphic designers and gaming enthusiasts, ASUS has attained Pantone Validated status on a number of ZenBook Pro models, in addition to the Zen AiO. Among many enhanced features designed to enable creativity, the ZenBook Pro models feature ASUS’s sharpest laptop display, which is Pantone Validated and ideal for graphic designers and brand owners creating and viewing color-critical projects on-screen daily. In addition, ASUS has introduced Pantone Validated gamer notebooks in the ROG Zephyrus S models, which allow players to focus on their experience knowing their device model has met Pantone’s color evaluation and gamut benchmarks.

BenQ: as a leading brand of high-quality professional display, BenQ has recently launched its PhotoVue and DesignVue Monitors with outstanding color accuracy. To communicate their solid color performance, a range of BenQ PhotoVue/DesignVue models have been licensed as Pantone Validated, meeting Pantone’s standards for Pantone color simulation and color gamut.

Stratasys: as a market leader in industrial-grade 3D printing, Stratasys has introduced the industry’s first Pantone Validated, full-color 3D printers – the Stratasys J750 and J735. These models ensure better product design through faster iterations and the creation of final models that match shapes, colors, appearance, finishes and other complex design elements of each model. Exceeding the Pantone Validated criteria qualifies Stratasys to simulate thousands of printable Pantone Colors, including the full range of Pantone SkinTone™ Colors, allowing designers to build realistic prototypes faster than ever before.

Acer: one of the world’s top ICT companies whose products include notebooks and stand-alone displays, has unveiled several new products which meet the Pantone Validated criteria for color capability and color gamut, including the ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 5 notebook models, with plans to add several other Pantone Validated display and notebook models in the near future.

For a full listing of all in-market color products that are licensed as Pantone Validated, or to learn more, visitwww.pantone.com/licensees/pantone-validated.

Posted April 30, 2019

Source: Pantone