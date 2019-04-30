O’right Pioneers Groundbreaking Sustainability Solutions Using Discarded T-shirts As Eco-Building Materials

TAIPEI, Taiwan — April 29, 2019 — It seems as if there just may finally be a sustainable solution for fast fashion. Always at the forefront of sustainability, O’right, the Taiwanese-based green beauty brand, is leading the way once again by being the first to transform recycled clothing and recycled plastic (known as wood-plastic-textile composites) into a signboard for its new O’right Da-an Concept Store. As a pioneer in raising the standard for sustainability, O’right is committed to developing innovative solutions for a greener future. This time the company has not only found a way to combat the current worldwide plastic waste crisis, but also to fight another growing global epidemic—fast fashion.

According to “A New Textiles Economy: Redesigning Fashion’s Future,” a report published by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in 2017, out of the 53 million tonnes of fibers that are produced every year in the fashion world, 73 percent end up in a landfill or are incinerated, with just less than 1 percent reused to make new clothes. If the industry continues on its current path, textile production will account for more than 25 percent of the carbon budget for a 2°C pathway. Yet, O’right, as part of its path towards a sustainable, zero-carbon world, has made sure to factor environmental issues into each and every one of its decision processes, in order to make a significant impact on the green beauty sector. The new O’right Da-an Concept Store, for example, boasts a signboard that is made from 416 recycled t-shirts and 175 kilograms of recycled plastics. Thus, this true advocate of waste reuse is not only taking the initiative on recycling plastic, but is also using old clothing to achieve an innovative approach to sustainability. In fact, every decision O’right makes as a green business is underpinned by its philosophy of “green, innovation, and sustainable.”

Taiwanese SME O’right Spearheading Global Sustainability

Actually, this is not the first time that O’right, perhaps the world’s greenest beauty brand, has garnered global attention. In 2011, it became the first company in Taiwan certified with a carbon footprint label to introduce the world’s first zero-carbon shampoo. In 2012, the newly constructed O’right Green Headquarters became the first GMP-certified cosmetics plant to receive the Gold-Level Green Building Label in Asia, showing the world that even small businesses can transform ambition into achievement. In 2017, O’right switched all of its shampoo bottles to 100 percent renewable plastic bottles, reducing product carbon emissions by a notable 80 percent. In 2018, the company, along with nine of its products, was validated by SGS as a carbon-neutral corporate organization, and it has subsequently vowed to go 100 percent renewable by 2025 by joining RE100 initiative. This true pioneer of sustainability has also impressed the world with the very first renewable plastic pump and the innovative Recoffee Tree in the Bottle, which is made from six cups of spent coffee grounds and can even grow into a tree after it has been used. The above examples are just a few of the remarkable, industry-leading achievements that O’right, a groundbreaking Taiwanese SME (small- and/or medium-sized enterprise), has accomplished.

With long-standing commitments to everything from green products and green manufacturing to green logistics, green energy, and green initiatives, it’s no wonder O’right has won numerous international awards. The company’s ambition to building a more sustainable world is reflected in its efforts and achievements around the world. With sustainability at the heart of its business, O’right is living proof that even small steps can have a big impact on the environment.

Posted April 30, 2019

Source: Hair O’right