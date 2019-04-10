North America’s Largest Automation Show Automate Moves To Motown In 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — April 10, 2019 — Automate, North America’s largest showcase devoted to automation industry trends, leading-edge technology and business innovation, is moving to Detroit. The biennial Automate Show and Conference, colocated with Promat in Chicago since 2011, has grown to more than 500 exhibitors, over 20,000 attendees and 1,000 paid conference registrants. The move for the next event, which will take place May 17-20, 2021 at Cobo Center, was announced last night at the Automate 2019 “Moving to Motown” networking party in Chicago.

“To continue our rapid growth, and better meet the needs of our exhibitors who look to Automate to reach new potential customers, we’ve decided that now is the right time to move Automate to its own location – and Detroit is an ideal fit,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the show’s organizer. “Detroit is turning into the next major technology hub in the United States. This is an exciting change for us and our exhibitors, allowing Automate to expand in size and technology scope as the automation industry continues its steady growth.”

Named one of Lonely Planet’s top cities to visit in 2018, Detroit is transforming. Over the last few years, studies from the Brookings Institution have rated Detroit No. 4 on a list of the country’s hubs for advanced technology employment, with nearly 15 percent of the workforce in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area working in areas such as research and development and engineering. Though known as a traditional automotive hub, the region is growing in other industries such as aerospace, logistics and advanced mobility.

“We’re very excited that Automate will be moving to Detroit in 2021,” said Mike Cicco, president and CEO of FANUC America, a leading supplier of robotics and automation based in Rochester Hills, Mich. “It’s evident that Michigan is quickly regaining its strength as a manufacturing and technology powerhouse, and we’re proud that our headquarters has been in the Detroit Metro area since 1982.”

“Detroit is so pleased to be welcoming Automate to our destination in 2021 because it makes sense for a region whose future success is dependent on new technology improvements and automation for the making and delivering of products and services,” said Larry Alexander, president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Our hospitality community will roll out the welcome mat in our vibrant city for the 20,000+ attendees of Automate.”

Posted April 10, 2019

Source: Association for Advancing Automation (A3)