Kornit Digital Reinvents Industrial Polyester Printing With Breakthrough Innovation And Technology

ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel — April 2, 2019 — Kornit Digital Ltd., a digital textile printing innovator, today unveiled the game-changing Kornit NeoPoly Technology, which is the industry’s first digital, industrial process for high-quality printing on polyester.

Polyester is the second largest category in the overall T-shirt market, it is key in the sport segment, and is growing in the athleisure and functional apparel segments. Currently polyester is printed predominantly by analog solutions, which creates major technological, cost and sustainability challenges.

The new ground-breaking Kornit NeoPoly Technology addresses these challenges with a new process and ink set implemented in the renowned Kornit NeoPigment™ process. Kornit’s new process handles polyester applications without compromising on design, run size, substrate or labor.

The breakthrough technological innovation is achieved by an innovative ink set and a physical and chemical process specifically developed for low temperature curing, and polyester enhancing functionalities developed to maintain fabric characteristics and provide superior fastness. This unique process prevents dye migration on polyester. The inks are Oeko-Tex and Eco-Passport certified and do not contain PVCs or other toxic ingredients.

The first system equipped with the Kornit NeoPoly Technology is the new Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro, a member of Kornit’s world-class reliable, highly productive industrial platform. The single-step Poly Pro is the perfect system for the industry, enabling easy and cost effective short-runs and on-demand printing on polyester garments.

One of Kornit’s first customers to embrace the NeoPoly Technology is DTG2Go, a Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE American: DLA) company and leader in the direct-to-garment printing and fulfillment marketplace. “With our business serving the discerning activewear and performance apparel markets, we see increasing demand for personalized, decorated polyester garments,” comments Deborah H. Merrill, Delta Apparel, Inc.’s CFO and President, Delta Group. “We are excited about the new opportunities the Avalanche Poly Pro creates for our business. Through DTG2Go, we can now deliver individualized and small-run prints on a variety of polyester fabric types at the quality levels our customers demand.”

The new Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro will be unveiled at Kornit’s Discover events on April 3-4, in the New York Metropolitan area, on April 11-12, in Duesseldorf, Germany and April 15-17, in Hong Kong. The system will also be publicly shown and demonstrated in Fespa Munich, CITPE China and ITMA Barcelona.

Omer Kulka, Kornit’s VP of Marketing and Product Strategy, commented, “Kornit is on a mission to reinvent the garment and textile printing industry with game changing technologies for growing market segments. We continually work to break technology boundaries, so that our customers can innovate and open new markets and new business opportunities, while being more operationally efficient. The new NeoPoly Technology is further proof of this innovation and reinvention mission.”

Posted April 3, 2019

Source: Kornit Digital Ltd.