ITMA 2019: ColorJet Becomes Platinum Sponsor

NOIDA, India— April 9, 2019 — From a net consumer of textile machinery to being a platinum sponsor of ITMA is a long way to come for the Indian textile machinery industry. ColorJet is the first Indian digital textile printing company to strike a platinum sponsorship deal at ITMA 2019 and will have a stand at Hall-3, Booth No-B102.

ITMA is the world’s leading showcase for textile and garment technology, including textile printing, and it provides the ideal platform for the industry to present a wide rangeof the latest technologies. ITMA 2015 featured 1,691 exhibitors from 46 countries, 95 supporting media from 19 countries and 123,000 buyers from 147 countries. Of these visitors, 21 percent were from the printing and dyeing sectors.

The textile printing industry represents 30 billion square meters of material volume on an annual basis worldwide while global digital textile printing market was valued at 1.17 billion euros in 2016 with growth forecast to reach 2.42 billion euros in 2021. Digitally printed textile is growing at a steady annual rate of 25 percent.

“ColorJet is proud to be Platinum sponsor of ITMA 2019. This partnership is aligned with our aspiration of becoming a global digital textile printing brand coming out of India with a face of efficient Indian engineering product and technology,” said Jitender Pal Singh, vice president (Textiles) at ColorJet India.

Sylvia Phua, ITMA 2019 Project Director added: “Printing is an exciting sector at ITMA 2019 as the industry has seen vast transformation in the digital arena. We are pleased to welcome ColorJet, a leading Indian manufacturer of digital inkjet printers, to showcase their innovations at our exhibition.”

Posted April 9, 2019

Source: ColorJet India Ltd