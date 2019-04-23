HP Reinvents Dye Sublimation Printing With The Launch Of HP Stitch

LAS VEGAS — April 23, 2019 — Today HP announced the new HP Stitch S series, a portfolio of digital textile printers that deliver fast, precise color-matching, alongside efficient, simplified processes. It is HP’s latest innovation designed to accelerate commercial digital print adoption.

Highlights:

Delivers the world’s fastest color-matching – in the printer, in the RIP (Raster Image Processor) and in the cloud 1

Features Thermal Inkjet printhead technology to help reduce time and waste, and achieve repeatable, color consistency across customer fleets

Offers continuous high-quality prints with transfer paper and direct-to fabric features 2

Prevents downtime with HP Proactive Services offering preventive support

“Décor and fashion application trends, on demand production and personalization are boosting digital print growth,” says Santi Morera, Head of Graphics Solutions Business at HP. “The digitally printed textiles market is experiencing double-digit annual growth, forecast to reach $5.5 billion by 2023, according to Smithers Pira. We look forward to more digital print transformations being realized with the arrival of the new HP Stitch S series.”

The portfolio of printers couple HP Thermal Inkjet technology with industry-standard dyes for superior color durability. The first-ever built-in spectrophotometer enables Stitch’s fast and exact color-matching. The introduction includes three new printers from 64-inch to 126-inch wide: the HP Stitch S300 64-in Printer, the HP Stitch S500 64-in Printer, and the HP Stitch S1000 126-in Printer.

The HP Stitch S300 Printer holds the first user-replaceable printhead, resulting in reduced down-times and service costs. The HP Stitch S300 Printer was designed specifically for new-to-dye sublimation professionals, prototyping departments, and growing print providers.

“Our experience with HP Stitch S300 has been much easier and faster than other dye sub printers we’ve previously used,” says Teunis Roos, Color Concepts. “Most printers require manual action in terms of head maintenance and alignment, but the HP Stitch S300 is more proactive and automated when it comes to performance.”

HP Stitch S500 Printer enables predictable dye sublimation color and less media waste for production environments. With symmetrical 2xCMYK printhead configuration and Optical Media Advance Sensor, this 64-inch printer allows for saturated and reliable one pass mode for true top speed. The HP Stitch S500 Printer was designed specifically for high production sites.

Key HP Stitch S500 Printer features include:

Streamlined production Big ink supplies, larger rolls, and HP’s Tension-Sensing Winder allow unattended operations—even overnight, complete with HP Services and cloud fleet management tools.



Color you can rely on with HP SmartColor tools Confidently distribute jobs across your fleet with color consistency from printer to printer.



Cost savings Help avoid reprints and media waste with 1200 native dpi printheads and HP Smart Nozzle Compensation system, saving up to 50 percent floor space with frontal media loading and a spindle-less system. 3



New HP Dye Sublimation Paper

HP has also launched a set of new dye sublimation papers for the new HP Stitch S Printer series. These papers are designed and tested as a system with HP dye sublimation inks and the HP Stitch S Printer series to achieve excellent image quality and color consistency.

The HP Stitch S300 and S500 Printer series, as well as dye sublimation paper, are available now and will be showcased at ISA 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 24-26. Visit us at Booth 1935 and 1919 for a hands-on first look at the portfolio.

The 126-inch HP Stitch S1000 Printer can be seen at ISA 2019 under exclusive invitation and will make its debut at FESPA 2019 in May.

Pricing and availability

Information on country availability, pricing, and retail destinations vary region by region.4

End Notes:

1 Based on HP and third-party testing, comparing HP Stitch S Printers with other large-format dye sublimation printers on the market under $250,000 (USD) as of March 2019. For details, please visit hp.com/go/stitchclaims.

2 Direct-to-fabric printing is intended for short runs only.

3 Compared to alternative 64-inch dye-sublimation based textile printers available as of January 2019.

4 Pricing and availability subject to change.

Posted April 23, 2019

Source: HP Inc.