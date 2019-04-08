Green Science Alliance Developed 100-Percent Nature Derived Material-Based Biodegradable Plastic, With Plant Itself Such As Wood, Waste Wood or Bamboo

KAWANISHI, Japan — April 8, 2019 — Human population explosion has caused serious environmental problem. Especially plastic pollution problem is getting severe in the world and the microplastic problem in the marine environment is becoming a devastating issue. At the moment, it is said that over 150 million tons of plastic garbage exists in the ocean.

It is predicted that the amount of plastic garbage will be more than that of fish in the world by 2050. There are also some scientific reports that these microplastics are already in our human body. Therefore, plastic recycling, reduction of plastic usage itself, and biodegradable plastic usage and development, have been intensively challenged and carried out.

In this regard, Dr. Ryohei Mori at Green Science Alliance Co. Ltd. has developed 100-percent nature derived material based biodegradable plastic with plant Itself such as wood, waste wood, bamboo, etc. He clings to the idea of making biodegradable material with 100-percent nature derived materials. No petroleum origin materials. The company has also developed starch based biodegradable plastic and recycle paper based biodegradable plastic, with 100% nature derived materials recently. This time, Green Science Alliance has succeeded in using plant itself as raw material for biodegradable plastic. Bamboo is one of the fast-growing plants in Japan and Asian region and have been a problematic issue how to utilize them. So that this new material could be one of the answers to solve this fast-growing bamboo problem. It should be noted that this new technology should be useful to all type of plant materials and not only for bamboo. As such, Dr. Mori sticks to the idea of making biodegradable material as harmless as possible to the environment.

On top of that, Green Science Alliance already had nano cellulose composite technology with various type of plastic including biodegradable plastic so that they can increase the mechanical strength while keeping not to use petroleum origin materials because nano cellulose is also the natural material.

Green Science Alliance will start small sample production and at the same time, keep improving plastic properties such as mechanical strength, heat durability and dimensional stability. In addition, they will attempt to make cutlery with this wood-based material, with their company own brand “Nano Sakura.”

Source: Green Science Alliance Co.

