Graco Supply Co. Agrees To Acquire E.V. Roberts To Form The Largest Niche Specialty Chemicals Distributor To Serve The North American Aerospace Market

FORT WORTH, Texas — April 9, 2019 — Graco Supply Co. today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire E.V. Roberts to forge the largest aerospace-focused specialty chemicals distributor in North America. The Graco/E.V. Roberts combination will create a full-service, solutions-oriented distribution firm offering access to a larger portfolio of products in more locations and custom value-added services to support the evolving needs of its customer and supplier partners.

E.V. Roberts, with an 80-year track record of successfully distributing, formulating, and packaging specialty chemicals to the aerospace and other advanced manufacturing markets, provides significant growth channels for Graco. E.V. Roberts maintains a world-class quality system and is an authorized distributor for 3M, Henkel, Momentive, Resin Formulators, and Scott Bader.

“We are thrilled to have Ron Cloud and his outstanding team join us in taking aerospace chemical distribution to a new level,” said Jason Caldwell, president and CEO of Graco. “Bringing more products and services to our customers through our combined channel is important. Unleashing the talent and expertise of these two innovative teams with a strong aerospace chemical distribution heritage is truly exciting.”

Ron Cloud, president and CEO of E.V. Roberts, also commented on the integration, and his reasoning behind choosing to partner with Graco Supply. “I had the opportunity to lead E.V. Roberts through nearly 25 years of double-digit growth and evolution,” he said. “In this period, I have never witnessed a more complementary union of products, services, and most importantly, people necessary to drive growth and effect positive change for our industry. Graco Supply and E.V. Roberts are the perfect blend of dedicated focus, nimbleness, and technical expertise, and it’s only up from here.”

With nearly 30 years of experience providing growth capital to the aerospace, defense and federal services sectors, CM Equity Partners, as sponsor to Graco, will fund the acquisition, continuing Graco’s strong track record of growth and enabling the combined companies to better serve its customers and suppliers.

With approximately 150 employees, the combined company will operate from Fort Worth with distribution and service centers in all major aerospace hubs, including the West (Carson and Burbank, Calif.), Pacific Northwest (Kent, Wash.), Southeast/East (N.C., Atlanta) and Central (Wichita, Kan.) regions.

Posted April 9, 2019

Source: Graco Supply Co.