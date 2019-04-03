FUJIFILM Dimatix To Feature State-Of-The-Art Inkjet Technologies At Inprint USA 2019

LEBANON, NH — April 2, 2019 — Advanced inkjet innovations developed by FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. will be on display within booth 201 at the upcoming InPrint USA trade show, April 9 – 11, 2019, at the Kentucky International Convention Center, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Highlights within the FUJIFILM Dimatix booth include:

Samba® Mini 4300 Series Industrial Inkjet Printbar System

For the commercial and packaging printing segments, the Samba PS4300 is a compact printbar system designed to be easily integrated into most existing print equipment or manufacturing process adding variable inkjet imprinting capabilities with unsurpassed print quality at revolutionary speeds.

Samba JPC Printbar System

Designed for OEMs and brand owners to reduce time and cost in their development cycles of high-speed, high-quality 1200 dpi single-pass inkjet printing systems.

Samba 42000 Inkjet Printbar System

The 17” Samba 42000 provides imprinting of the highest standard to the label and production printing markets. This digital inkjet system allows printers to add digital capability to their existing presses or introduce offline customization.

Additionally, an innovation area will feature Fujifilm UV, water-based and hybrid inks for industrial printing applications.

“FUJIFILM Dimatix offers a comprehensive portfolio within the packaging, display, industrial, textile and commercial segments,” said Scott Leger, business development manager, FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc. “As a supplier of core inkjet technology and high performance print systems, FUJIFILM Dimatix is excited to share its innovations at InPrint USA.”

Posted April 3, 2019

Source: FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.