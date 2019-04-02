Fireboy-Xintex Launches Complete Pre-Engineered Fire Detection & Suppression System 

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — April 2, 2019 — Fireboy-Xintex has launched its first pre-engineered, FM approved Fire Detection and Suppression MAE Series (A-C or A-B-C rated) system, which is perfect for use in land-based clean applications such as server rooms, laboratories, electric control rooms, and manufacturing and storage facilities.

The FM approved pre-engineered system replaces traditional engineered systems, resulting in a typically lower cost than conventional systems. The MAE Series System is contained within one convenient release panel with an LED display. The clean agent cylinder size is based on the volume of the room, up to 1,800 cubic feet. All necessary components are included in the kit; no engineering or piping calculations are required. Additional components and system options are available upon request, including extra smoke detectors and strobes, among others.

The MAE Series features the 3M™ Novec™ 1230 Fire Protection Fluid and a unique patent-pending safety pin supervision system. Fireboy-Xintex’s ability to competitively quote this easy-to-order system promptly allows for faster lead times, and single-person installation allows the MAE Series System to be implemented quickly upon arrival.

