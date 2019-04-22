Applied DNA, GHCL Launch REKOOP Verified By The CertainT Platform On Amazon.com On Earth Day

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — April 22, 2019 — Applied DNA Sciences Inc., a supplier of PCR-based DNA manufacturing for product authenticity and traceability solutions, and GHCL announced today the launch of REKOOP on Amazon.com. The REKOOP range of bedding products is meant for the ecologically conscious consumer who is making purchase decisions to support the environment and is supportive of initiatives that help reduce the carbon footprint.

Consumers are assured of REKOOP’s ecologically conscious practices through the molecular tagging of the recycled fiber that comprise its product line through Applied DNA’s, CertainT platform that secures provenance and complete traceability across the supply chain.

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), India’s largest private company, is GHCL’s fiber-manufacturing partner and supplies the truly ecofriendly recycled polyester fiber — Recon® Green Gold, which is used in REKOOP bedding.

REKOOP bedding is made by blending cotton with polyester fiber obtained from recycling post-consumer PET bottles. The concept is sustainable, durable and free of any hazardous chemicals. There are 36 PET bottles used for the production of every 250 thread count REKOOP sheet set made in a 60-percent cotton/40-percent recycled PET blend. This helps in the reduction of landfill space, crude oil consumption and carbon emissions in the atmosphere.

“Powered by our CertainT platform, REKOOP brings to the mass consumer market the ability for individuals to express their commitment to sustainable textile practices via one of the world’s leading retailers. As sustainability in manufacturing becomes increasingly relevant to today’s consumer, our CertainT platform can be a hallmark for sustainable production practices for consumers and manufacturers alike,” stated MeiLin Wan, vice president, textiles, Applied DNA Sciences.

Source: Applied DNA Sciences Inc.