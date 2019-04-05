Alchemie Endeavour: Waterless Smart Dyeing Technology

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — April 5, 2019 — Alchemie is pleased to announce the launch of a breakthrough new technology in textile dyeing: The Alchemie Endeavour waterless smart dyeing process, at Interdye on April 10th in Shanghai, delivering a step change in sustainability at a radically lower cost.

The Alchemie Endeavour waterless smart dyeing process is capable of throughputs of over 2000 sqm per hour and will reduce waste water and energy by over 80%. This delivers a > 50% reduction in cost.

The waterless process can deliver dyed fabric that does not require post dyeing washing steps to deliver finished product; a remarkable sustainability advantage.

The technology delivers exceptional results with high colour consistency and colour fastness.

Based on Alchemie’s proprietary digital manufacturing technology, the system can deliver any colour shade required and enables on-demand digital colour changeovers in any run length from a few metres to several kilometres.

At the heart of the system is a unique new dyeing process that distributes dye molecules deep into the fabric enabling very high absorption, homogeneous distribution and excellent fixing efficiencies. This results in minimal wash out, even at very high saturation levels of dye: this is an industry first.

The Endeavour technology includes a fully automated colour lab sampling system to perfectly match a customised colour in a very short time making the system a truly “end to end” high performance sustainable dyeing solution with ultimate performance.

Alchemie Ruby liquid dyes have been optimised for high quality performance and are available for use in Endeavour. Other dye suppliers are welcome to contact Alchemie to become an approved liquid dye supplier to the Endeavour system. Alchemie will present the Endeavour technology on its stand (D168) at China Interdye 2019 (10th – 12th April).

Source: Alchemie Technology Ltd.