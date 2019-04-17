AAPN 2019 Carolina Mill Tour

The Americas Apparel Producers' Network Carolina Mill Tour took 24 executives who source fabric, production or trim directly for a brand/retailer around the Carolinas to visit seven textile mills to learn first-hand about the production methods and capabilities of the various facilities. The week-long event featured visits to Contempora Fabrics Inc., Patrick Yarn Mills Inc., Carolina Cotton Works, Milliken, Parkdale, Hamrick Mills and American & Efird. Note: Not all mills allowed press to take plant tours and/or take pictures, and TW joined the tour late and missed the stop at Contempora.