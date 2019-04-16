Textile WorldPhoto Galleries 2019: National Council of Textile Organizations’ (NCTO’s) 16th Annual Meeting April 16, 2019 1 of 18 Marty Moran, outgoing NCTO chairman Moran Augustine “Auggie” D. Tantillo, NCTO's president and CEO, announced his intention to retire from his position later this year. During the meeting, Moran presented Tantillo with a token of appreciation for his commitment and dedication to representing the industry’s interests in Washington. Patricio Ibanez, McKinsey & Company Palaniswamy Rajan, SoftWear Automation Inc. Rajan Bayard Winthrop, founder, American Giant Winthrop Kim Glas, incoming NCTO president and CEO Leib Oehmig, incoming NCTO chairman Oehmig presented Moran with a plaque featuring a gavel to thank him for volunteering his time to serve as NCTO chairman. Oehmig officially closed the 2019 NCTO meeting. Left to right: Leib Oehmig, NCTO chairman; David Roberts, NCTO vice chairman; and Kim Glas, incoming NCTO president and CEO. Left to right: NCTO Chairman Leib Oehmig, NCTO Vice Chairman David Roberts, Incoming NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas, outgoing NCTO chairman Marty Moran, and soon-to-be-retired NCTO President and CEO Auggie Tantillo