TRSA and CSCNetwork Partner On Discounted Certification Offer

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — March 13, 2019 — TRSA and CSCNetwork have announced the formation of a partnership that offers CSCNetwork members discounted application fees to pursue TRSA’s Hygienically Clean and Clean Green certifications. Laundry operations that earn TRSA certifications validate their commitment to industry standards for quality, cleanliness and environmental stewardship, as verified by third-party inspection and testing.

Effective March 13, CSCNetwork members will receive special discounted Alliance pricing for all Hygienically Clean certifications (Healthcare, Food Safety, Food Service and Hospitality) and Clean Green, as well as future certification programs such as Safety & Health and Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM). Alliance pricing is 35% off the TRSA nonmember pricing schedule for all associated program fees including application, certification and inspection, as well as materials and online testing. The special introductory pricing will be offered for six months and re-evaluated.

CSCNetwork members that supply, launder and maintain linens and uniforms for businesses, retailers, healthcare facilities, restaurants, governments and other organizations that earn these certifications benefit from TRSA’s efforts to protect and expand the market for linen, uniform and facility services. Most certification program revenues are invested in ongoing initiatives to promote the industry’s commitment to cleanliness and sustainability including advertising, trade shows, training resources, animations and outreach through print, electronic and social media to generate awareness and educate member customers and prospects.

“TRSA is thrilled to partner with the CSCNetwork on an initiative that helps expand and protect the market for linen, uniform and facility services,” said TRSA Chair Jim Buik, Roscoe Co. “These certification programs support our advocacy messaging and demonstrate the industry’s commitment to the highest standards for quality, cleanliness, environmental stewardship and safety.”

“A critical component for the future of the textile rental industry is the certification process to meet and exceed the high standards of product care that customers are requiring,” said CSCNetwork Executive Director Jamey Cashman. “The TRSA certification programs are considered the strongest in the industry and will enable CSC members to deliver the products and services that are necessary to meet these standards. CSC is proud to partner with TRSA in this offering to our membership.”

Posted March 13, 2019

Source: TRSA