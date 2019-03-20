TINTEX Brings Naturally Advanced Solutions And Presents “THE BLUE LAB” Exclusive Water Saving Initiative With Drip By Drip

CAMPOS, Portugal — March 20, 2019 — TINTEX, driven by its strong DNA toward responsible innovation, introduces a brand new project born in Germany and is now flying at international level thanks to a group of pioneers key players who are implementing it.

A unique initiative called THE BLUE LAB, created by the NGO Drip by Drip aimed at developing alternative textile solutions with the lowest possible water footprint, in collaboration with a network of participants.

Among the key partners, Lenzing that provides the fibers, Tearfil supplying the yarn, TINTEX realizing the fabrics, Blue Ben creating the garments, Montebelo that works closely with brands, organizations and manufacturers to create responsible fashion products and with Agroho the non-profit organization that is working for marginalized communities in Bangladesh.

The connection between fashion consumption and water resources is a key fact, and it has been the premise for the creation of world’s first saving water fabrics. A range of 5 amazing water-efficient innovations, whose production is using between 443 and 965 liters per kg, while the amount of water needed to produce 1 kg of conventional cotton fabric ranges from 7,000 to 29,000 liters per kg. We are talking about water savings of up to 90%, achieved starting from the cultivation of raw materials such as as well as in the fabric dyeing process and of course through water recycling.

This fabric collection has been developed using the following key smart fibers: TENCEL™ Lyocell, Modal, hemp and ROICA™ V550, the sustainable premium stretch fiber from Asahi Kasei, a Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Gold Level for Material Health product and ingredients certified yarn evaluated throughout the supply chain for lower impact on human and environmental health This yarn can also boast the Hohenstein Environment Compatibility Certificate as it proudly breaks down without releasing harmful substances.

Blue Lab fabrics can be purchased directly from the manufacturer and 10% of their sales go to our wastewater projects in Bangladesh

Posted March 20, 2019

Source: TINTEX