Teijin To Participate In Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics

TOKYO, Japan — March 2, 2019 — The Teijin Group announced today that Nantong Teijin Co., Ltd., the group’s textile manufacturing and sales company based in Nantong, China, will participate in Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics – Spring Edition 2019, one of the world’s biggest and most comprehensive exhibitions of apparel fabric and accessories. The show will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai from March 12 to 14

The Nantong Teijin booth (8-1H-C68) will showcase proprietary materials and high-performance fabrics to further expand its presence in the Chinese market widely from sports to fashion, as well as strengthen relationships with existing customers. Approximately 100 materials and 40 final products will be exhibited.

The exhibit will feature:

Microft, a moisture-permeable, water-repellent fabric produced with functional, high-quality microfiber. The exhibit will highlight the laminated version, which combines soft texture with enhanced waterproof properties resisting water pressure of 10,000 mm or greater.

The booth will also present Solotex, polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber that is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining and dimensionally stable owing to its spring-like molecular structure, as well as producing deep and rich color.

Posted March 4, 2019

Source: Teijin Group