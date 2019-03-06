Teijin To Exhibit At JEC World 2019

TOKYO, Japan — March 6, 2019 — The Teijin Group announced today that it will showcase a wide variety of high-performance composite products at JEC World 2019, the annual exhibition that will take place this year from March 12 to 14 in Paris. (hall 6, booth G28 & J28)

The continuous participation of the Teijin Group including a newly affiliated companies Inapal Plasticos SA and J.H. Ziegler GmbH at JEC World 2019 is a proof of its wide range of solutions with its high-performance materials and composites for a diverse array of applications such as aerospace, automotive, marine, civil engineering, energy, oil and gas, sporting goods, heat and flame protection and ballistics.

Composite Solutions:

– Sereebo is the world’s first mass-production technology for carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastic (CFRTP). It improves production efficiency by significantly reducing molding time to nearly one minute. Potential high-volume automotive applications include front bulkheads, crash cans and more.

– Advanced Lightweight Composites are dent-free, corrosion-resistant, cost-effective and also realize unique styling cues unattainable with metals. Premium Class A material, which can withstand the E-coat process, is used for a number of applications, including the BMW i8 Roadster rear hatch. The Jaguar XF Sport tailgate features a mixed material approach that includes a structural composite inner and thermoplastic outer. The Chevrolet Bolt battery cover demonstrates how lighter weight composites can aide in increasing range for battery electric vehicles.

Material Solutions:

– Tenax carbon fibers significantly enhance properties in thermoset and thermoplastic reinforced composite materials. Teijin focuses on Tenax nickel-coated carbon fibers that have the mechanical properties of carbon fiber and good electrical conductivity of nickel. A newly developed pelletized short fiber type with intermediate modulus fibers is suitable for applications where a higher tensile modulus is requested.

– Tenax Thermoset Prepreg will be introduced. The bismaleimide (BMI) resin pre-impregnated prepreg offers high resistance to both heat and impact, making it ideally suited to use in aerospace engine compartments.

– Tenax Net Shape Preform allows to combine unidirectional fiber placement and quasi-isotropic fiber spraying to produce preforms for structural and visual carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) parts.

– Twaron and Technora para-aramid fibers offer attractive energy-saving and eco-minded solutions offering superior strength as needed for example in a gear box. A helicopter seat armored by an Twaron /Tenax blend will be showcased to underline the manifold solutions possible with the comprehensive product range of Teijin’s high-performance fibers.

– Endumax Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) provides superior strength, dimensional stability, light weight and durability as demanded in ballistic protection. Endumax allows the production of extremely large plates suitable for armoring even large vehicles.

– HACOloft nonwovens are used for various fields and applications including the automotive industry, wind turbine plants, ship building construction and sports equipment. Surface veils with excellent drape are available for visible areas. They also can be used in complex components guaranteeing even and smooth surfaces. Polypropylene core lineups ensure that the resin is evenly and fully distributed, and they allow large components to be produced faster. Good air circulation and absorption of excess resin is achieved by the use of breather nonwovens.

JEC World 2019 is organized by the JEC Group, the world’s largest composites industry organization with a network of 550,000 composite industry professionals around the world.

Posted March 6, 2019

Source: Teijin Group