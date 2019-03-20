Spirit AeroSystems Receives EU Clearance For Asco Acquisition

WICHITA, Kan. — March 20, 2019 — Spirit AeroSystems announced today it is pleased that the European Commission has cleared the company’s planned acquisition of Asco Industries following the Commission’s Phase One review. Spirit looks forward to completing the work required for a successful closing in the weeks to come.

