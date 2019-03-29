Shaw Sells Solid Hardwood Flooring Manufacturing Facilities To Beasley Flooring Products

DALTON, Ga. — March 29, 2019 — Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) has sold its solid hardwood flooring manufacturing facilities to Beasley Flooring Products, Inc. (Beasley). This transaction includes Shaw plants in Franklin, N.C., and in Bryson City, N.C. Beasley will continue to operate these facilities expanding its ability to manufacture quality flooring products.

Shaw will continue to provide its customers with solid hardwood products and introduce new styles to meet ever-changing market demands through its outsourced relationships. The company remains focused on product innovation, superior service, quality and sustainability through its own operations and throughout its supply chain and will continue to manufacture engineered hardwood flooring.

“After careful consideration, we have determined that outsourcing this portion of our business is the most effective way to serve our customers,” stated David Morgan, Executive Vice President of Operations at Shaw. “Beasley has long been a leader in the forest products market and has been a Shaw supplier for years.

We are confident that our partnership will make the transition a smooth one. They bring inherent value to our supply chain.” said Darrell Beasley, President and CEO of Beasley Group,

These state-of-the-art assets and the skilled associates that work at these facilities will allow us to expand our current operations quickly and efficiently. We’re excited to welcome our new employees into the Beasley family.

We value our long-term partnership with Shaw and look forward to providing all our customers with high quality products to meet their ever-evolving needs.”

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.