Kornit Digital Americas Event Brings Lineup Of Powerhouse Industry Speakers, Introduces First Polyester DTG Print System

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey — March 29, 2019 — Kornit Digital Americas announces the speaker lineup for its “Kornit Discover” event, taking place at the company’s Headquarters and Center of Excellence in Englewood, New Jersey on April 3 and April 4.

Speakers will include:

Anthony Lilore, leader of RESTORE Clothing and a Cultural and Textile Arts Envoy representing the NYC Fashion Design community through the U.S. Department of State.

Dave Sprague, creative director and designer for Manchester United Football Club, the world’s second-most-valuable sports franchise.

Scott Goldstone, president and owner of Breakaway Sports, a New Jersey-based printer specializing in customized team uniforms and promotional apparel.

Deborah Merrill and Andy Burchfield, both representing DTG2Go (as CFO and director of operations, respectively), a national provider of on-demand DTG-printed apparel shipping thousands of garments daily. The success of their DTG business model was explored in a recent webinar presentation with Kornit Digital and Printwear.

A panel discussion including representatives of highly-regarded publications serving the decorated apparel industry:

Marcia Derryberry, editor-in-chief, Impressions

Theresa Hegel, executive editor, Wearables

Mike Clark, associate editor, Printwear and Sign & Graphics

In addition to these speaking sessions, the event will include the global debut of Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro, the first digital direct-to-garment system built specifically for polyester and poly-blend substrates, a critical market given the increased popularity of non-cotton sportswear and athleisure apparel. Kornit Digital executives and product specialists will answer questions about the new technology, in addition to sharing best practices regarding the integration of this and other Kornit systems into a comprehensive print strategy.

“With the release of three HD print systems in 2018, and most recently the advanced, high-capacity Atlas system, Kornit has leaped to the front of the digital class,” says Shai Terem, president of Kornit Digital Americas. “This week, we’re staking our ground as the first DTG provider to master dark polyester and poly blends, shattering the boundaries between digital and a sports apparel and merchandise market that exceeded $100 billion last year in the U.S. alone. Our innovations in the field have attracted the attention of some of the most knowledgeable minds in apparel, and I encourage anyone to come and see the game-changing work we’re doing here in New Jersey.”

Posted March 29, 2019

Source: Kornit Digital