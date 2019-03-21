JEC World 2019 Reinforces Its Leadership As The Foremost Event Of The Composite Materials Industry

PARIS — March 21, 2019 — JEC WORLD 2019 closed successfully on Thursday, March 14, after three intense days of innovation, networking and knowledge sharing. “With more than 112 participating countries and 27 national pavilions, JEC World – the place where the world of Composites meets – gathered the key players of the industry and their representatives, as illustrated by the premiere meeting of the global and European industry associations. On top of that, the show highlighted the dynamic ecosystems of composite materials in France, Turkey as well as in the Netherlands, thanks to the special visit in Paris and an active participation of their companies, officials and government bodies,” Adeline Larroque, Show director JEC World explains.

JEC World organizers created special tracks, displays and conference programs dedicated to the specific audience of Aerospace, Automotive and Construction sectors, for everyone to better understand the benefits offered by Composites in these applications. Major deals and strategic partnerships have also been on the agenda at JEC World, such as the following announcements:

– Solvay and Airborne signed a Memorandum of Understanding

SGL Carbon and Onur are to cooperate on aeroengine insulation

Coriolis and Cevotec join the Fiber Placement Center (FPC)

Hexcel and Arkema will open a joint research and development laboratory in France, and Hexcel and Lavoisier Composites form an Alliance to Up-Cycle Composite By-Products from the Aerospace Manufacturing Cycle

Faurecia and Michelin are to create a global leader in hydrogen mobility

OPEN UP TO NEW HORIZONS WITH 250+ KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Inspiring speakers brought the JEC Group global innovation programs to a new dimension:

Inaugurating the JEC Startup Booster event – the largest startup competition in the world of Composites – Enrico Palermo, CEO of the TSC, currently developing the spaceship for the Virgin Galactic space flight program, presented the next generation of reusable space vehicles, and their impact on costs, safety and the environment during the launch into space.

Opening the ceremony of the JEC Innovation Awards, the most sought-after recognition in the Composites industry, Bertrand Piccard, Initiator & Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation, who achieved the Solar Impulse famous flight around the world without any drop of fuel, captivated the audience with a strong and motivating call to action to protect the environment.

Hemant Bheda, Co-founder of one of the most successful companies in 3D Printing, Arevo, introduced the JEC Composites Challenge ceremony, with a conference on additive manufacturing, in line with the increasing showcase of 3D printing technologies.

Carlo Ratti, Architect and Director of MIT Senseable City Lab & Founding Partner stressed how architecture can be enriched through advanced & composites materials and Internet-of- Things technologies, as part of the JEC Construction Composites program.

More than 250 speakers for a comprehensive and vibrant knowledge sharing, an efficient business networking and various innovation programs… These 3 key pillars have just reinforced the JEC World’s undisputed success. The show is growing every year in line with the increasing demand ofcomposites materials across various applications markets. In 2019, JEC World welcomed representatives from companies such as Airbus, Boeing, Daimler, PSA, Bombardier, Ariane Group, Siemens, Daher, Dassault-Systemes, Thales, Decathlon, Rossignol, Delsey, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Ikea, L’Oréal, Michelin, Midas, Naval Group, Renault, Rolls-Royce, Safran, Schlumberger, Toyota, Total, Vestas, Tata, Lamborghini looking for new opportunities and sourcing innovations for their future projects.

JEC WORLD 2019 – KEY FIGURES

1,300+ exhibitors

27 Pavilions

43,500+ professional visits from 112 Countries

200 parts and products showcased in 4 Innovation Planets

10 JEC Innovation Awards winners

20 Startups

Source: JEC Group