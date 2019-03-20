Dynamic Market Demand Creates Momentum For August’s Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition

HONG KONG — March 20, 2019 — Despite the fact that China’s economic development has been stabilising in recent years, the ongoing ‘consumption upgrade’ and diversified market demand are still driving growth in the home textiles industry. In response to the ever-changing market environment, this Autumn’s Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles, held from 28 – 31 August, continues to enrich its show offerings, presenting more quality suppliers, contract business exhibitors and finished products for visitors.

China is still a heaven of opportunity for overseas home textiles brands. The country now boasts around 33 million middle and upper class households according to the Chinese government, using a more narrow definition of this group than usual that takes into account disposable income relative to the cost of living. The annual household income required to be considered in this group in first-tier cities is set at around USD 44,500 and above, while for other cities it is around USD 30,000 and above. Within the 33 million households, around 10 million are considered to have the strongest purchasing power for the home textiles sector as they have combined assets of around USD 450,000 or more, usually including their own home.

These well-educated consumers have different brand preferences, product expectations and consumption habits than previous generations according to Ms Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd. “The greater emphasis on product quality, brands and a tailored experience from customers have fostered strong growth and new product offerings in the entire home decoration industry in China. With over 1,000 exhibitors and around 40,000 visitors under the same roof, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles is the place to capitalise on this unprecedented growth of the Chinese middle and upper classes.”

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles has long been attracting leading local and international brands to take advantage of this potential. Last August’s fair gathered fabrics brand names including Enzo Degli Angiuoni Spa from Italy, JAB ANSTOETZ from Germany and Prestigious Textiles from the UK, domestic big names such as Beijing Yada and Beijing Euroart together with whole-home exhibitors like Coomo Living, Mirtos, Murray, Casaido and Lezai. This year’s show will continue to showcase a wide range of home textile items that match consumers’ high expectations.

Increased emphasis on contract business

The Contract Business 360o concept received much recognition in the 2018 edition as around 16% of visitors reported interest in contract business products. In order to facilitate buyers’ sourcing process, contract business exhibitors will be highlighted this year at the fairground with clearer signage. There will also be a diverse range of events including a forum and display area that will help fairgoers to understand different contract textile products and the derived business opportunities.

More finished products to cater to market demand

Being Asia’s leading trade platform, Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles offers a comprehensive range of home textiles and accessories. Apart from abundant decoration fabrics, finished products are receiving much attention in recent editions. As per the fair’s visitor statistics, the interest towards finished home textile products has increased by around 10% in the past four years. “I am impressed that more exhibitors are using diverse finished products to present an overall impression. Compared to the companies showcasing fabrics alone, these suppliers are more attractive,” Ms Liu Yuan from Shenyan Space Design said at last Autumn fair. Given this growing demand, more suppliers have decided to take advantage of the fair to showcase their finished products. Naturtex, Jaspa Herington, Silkland and Weihai HengTai Woolen Blanket are just a few of the confirmed exhibitors to date. Visitors can expect to source more finished products this edition, ranging from bedding products and carpets & rugs to finished curtains and more.

Intertextile Shanghai Home Textiles – Autumn Edition is organized by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Home Textile Association (CHTA).

