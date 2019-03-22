Crypton Announces A High Point First: The Crypton Patio — An Outdoor Oasis Right In The Center Of High Point Market

Bloomfield Hills, MI — March 22, 2019 — Crypton®, a provider of performance fabric technologies in the residential home furnishings market, has announced that it will be creating a first-of-its-kind, pop-up, outdoor lounge, dining and meeting area that will be open to all attendees of High Point Market, the world’s largest home furnishings trade show. The Crypton Patio will provide a perfect spot for alfresco dining (from an array of nearby food trucks and carts) outdoor meetings or for taking a quick power nap in the Hammock Garden. Centrally located near the Transportation Terminal and the Showplace building off the main pedestrian walkway, it will be open from Saturday through Monday, April 6, 7 and 8 from 11 am until 4 pm, weather permitting.

“The vibe will be fun and relaxed,” says Crypton Home’s Marketing Director Elise Gabrielson, “a spot where you can camp out between appointments, relax, eat lunch, catch up with colleagues and friends. If you’re not sure where to meet up, just call your team and say, “Meet me on The Patio!’” The Patio will also serve as an informal Crypton design resource center with a sneak peek at the newest Crypton fabric trends from around Market. A Crypton Product Specialist will be on hand to answer questions and help marketgoers find Crypton partner showrooms throughout High Point Market.

Says High Point Market Authority Chief Operating Officer, Tammy Nagem, “We’re pleased to have Crypton break new ground by providing The Crypton Patio experience. Theirs is an esteemed brand represented in more than 80 High Point showrooms, and their pop-up experiences are known to our attendees for being both delightful and immersive.” For example, on Saturday and Sunday Crypton will offer a pop-up-within a-pop-up when from 2 -4 The Patio will be the location for Crypton’s Pooch Pop Up, where weary show goers can relax and snuggle up with a dog from the Canine Companions for Independence. A selfie tagged #poochpopup will trigger a donation from Crypton to the organization, which furnishes trained companion dogs to those who need them. Fun giveaways for your own pooch will range from the classic (tennis ball, frisbee) to the unexpected (soothing aromatherapy paw towelettes by Herban Essentials).

Crypton Patio highlights include:

Dining Patio: with picnic tables and umbrellas for meeting or dining or both Hammock Garden: for a snooze, a selfie or both

Pergola Bar: where everything is refreshing, like locally sourced organic juices and kombucha from High Point purveyor Organic AF, free samples of all-natural botanical aromatherapy from Herban Essentials and live demonstrations of Crypton’s indoor performance fabrics at work

Pooch Pop Ups: Saturday and Sunday 2 – 4 snuggle or snap a #poochpopup selfie Plant life: take-home design ideas for outdoor-safe and indoor-pretty floral/décor by Balsam Hill

Design Inspiration to-go: designers can get expert specification tips and choose fabric samples to-go at the Pergola Bar’s Swatch Buffet featuring the latest Crypton introductions from showrooms across High Point

In addition to The Patio, Crypton will once again sponsor High Point Market’s Style Spotters and Blogger Tour, and the brand is also hosting a Beauty Lounge inside the Designer Lounge at Universal Furniture, where show goers can relax on furniture covered in Crypton fabric while having a 20-minute makeup application or hair touch-up with a professional stylist. Beauty Lounge appointments will require an RSVP. The Crypton Patio is open to all, 11 – 4 Sat, Sun and Mon April 6 – 8.

Posted March 22, 2019

Source: Crypton®